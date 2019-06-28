74°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: St. Louis officers kill suspect with knife
ST. LOUIS- St. Louis police say officers shot and killed a 23-year-old man who was wielding a knife and refused to drop it.
Police Chief Sam Dotson said officers responded to Tuesday to a store where the man was reported to have stolen energy drinks and a pastry.
Dotson says the man was acting erratically and told responding officers to "shoot me now, kill me now." He says officers opened fire when the man began approaching them with the knife.
A large crowd gathered at the scene, not far from Ferguson, which has seen days of protests over the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown by a police officer.
No officers were injured in the incident Tuesday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Assessment teams surveying early-June storm damage for potential assistance
-
Domestic violence prosecutor gives insight into 'crime of rage'
-
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Parkview Baptist Eagles
-
Louisiana's new enhanced child safety seat law taking effect August 1
-
State presents upgrades to Acadian Thruway flooding spot