Son accused stabbing and killing his father during a Zoom meeting
SUFFOLK COUNTY, New York- According to Suffolk County Police, a Long Island man was stabbed and killed by his son during a Zoom video chat with several people on Thursday.
CNN reports that the victim, Dwight Powers, was on the video call when his 32-year-old son, Thomas Scully-Powers, stabbed him at about 12:04 p.m. in Amityville.
Police say several members of the video chat called 911 after the incident.
Scully-Powers fled the scene and was arrested about an hour later and charged with second-degree murder.
Police said the 32 year old will be transported to a local hospital so he can be treated for minor injuries he sustained after jumping out of a window.
