Son accused stabbing and killing his father during a Zoom meeting

Amityville and Suffolk County police investigate a fatal stabbing at a Dixon Avenue residence in Amityville on Thursday. Photo: Newsday/Paul Mazza

SUFFOLK COUNTY, New York- According to Suffolk County Police, a Long Island man was stabbed and killed by his son during a Zoom video chat with several people on Thursday.

CNN reports that the victim, Dwight Powers, was on the video call when his 32-year-old son, Thomas Scully-Powers, stabbed him at about 12:04 p.m. in Amityville.

Police say several members of the video chat called 911 after the incident.

Scully-Powers fled the scene and was arrested about an hour later and charged with second-degree murder.

Police said the 32 year old will be transported to a local hospital so he can be treated for minor injuries he sustained after jumping out of a window.