Police: Shreveport shootings suspect may have killed himself
SHREVEPORT - Texas authorities say a man suspected of being involved in the fatal shootings of two Louisiana residents is dead and may have killed himself.
KSLA-TV is reporting that the Harrison County, Texas, sheriff's office identified him as 48-year-old Jonathan Manning.
Shreveport police Cpl. Marcus Hines says deputies believe Manning may have shot and killed himself after shooting two people in the northwest Louisiana city early Sunday morning.
The Caddo Parish coroner's office has identified the pair, whose bodies were discovered at a home west of Interstate 220, as 54-year-old Eric Cox and 39-year-old Tara Wren. Wren's body was found on the front lawn. Cox was found dead in the house.
Hines says authorities believe Wren may have been in a relationship with Manning.
