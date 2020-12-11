73°
Police: Shooting on Shay Avenue leaves at least one person seriously injured
BATON ROUGE - On Friday (Dec. 11) morning, Baton Rouge authorities were called to the scene of a shooting in a neighborhood close to the Windsor Place/Belaire community.
Representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department were dispatched to the 12000 block of Shay Avenue shortly after 7 a.m., where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Officials say one person was rushed to an area hospital in serious condition.
Specifics related to the circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been disclosed at this time.
