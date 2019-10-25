71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police shoot, kill Louisiana woman waving scissors

Friday, October 25 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KTBS
BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) - A woman who police say was waving a pair of scissors when she was shot twice by a Bossier City officer has died.
  
Bossier City police spokeswoman Traci Landry says 45-year-old Shannon Rupert, of Shreveport, died Friday at LSU Ochsner Hospital.
  
KTBS-TV reports the officer, who has not been identified, was not injured.
  
The deadly shooting happened about 5:45 a.m. Friday when Bossier City police responded to a complaint about a disorderly person at the LaQuinta Inn, where Rupert was staying.
  
Landry says Rupert was waving a pair of scissors while on a phone in the lobby of the hotel.
  
She says the officer told Rupert several times to put down the scissors but she then aggressively approached the officer, who shot her in the upper torso.
