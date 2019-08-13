Police share spine-tingling video to demonstrate dangers of texting while driving

BERLIN, MA - Officials in Massachusetts have released a heart-stopping video of a driver who crashed into a utility pole while texting. Luckily, no one was seriously hurt.

The Berlin Police Department posted to Facebook this week in hopes of reminding the public how dangerous it can be to text and drive.

"The text, email, Facebook, Snapchat message can wait - it is not worth your life or the life of another person," police said.

Video captured from a vehicle traveling behind a dark-colored sedan shows the car veering off the road. After crashing into a utility pole, the sedan flips on its side. The wreck shown in the video actually occurred in July.

Police say the driver walked away with only minor injuries, and no one else was hurt.

The driver of the sedan was issued a citation.