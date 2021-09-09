Latest Weather Blog
Police seeking vehicle in connection with death of Zachary man
STAFFORD – Police are seeking a vehicle of interest in connection with the death of a Zachary man who was found dead in a Texas parking lot last week.
On June 20, officers discovered the body of a man, later identified as 47-year-old Spencer Brown Jr. from Zachary, Louisiana, lying on the ground in the parking lot of America's Best Value Inn in Stafford, Texas.
Police say Brown's 18-wheeler truck and trailer were also missing.
Police are now searching for a car identified as a vehicle of interest in the case. The vehicle is a 2000-2004 model, red mustang with a black hood, black trunk, and black convertible top. The vehicle also has a gold strip on the bottom of both doors and alloy wheels.
Brown's missing vehicle tractor is described as a blue and mauve 2007 Peterbilt truck with the Florida license plate number F8947U. The tractor is towing a Cottrell "car hauler" trailer with the Louisiana license plate number L368776.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Stafford Police Department or Detective Michael Ramirez at 281-261-3991.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
More capital area homeowners now eligible for Blue Roof program
-
Livingston Parish schools prepare to reopen in the coming days
-
FEMA sending reps to storm victims who can't reach them
-
Father charged with negligent homicide after infant daughter found dead in car...
-
LSU students face unenrollment if they don't comply with COVID-19 requirements