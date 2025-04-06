59°
Police seeking suspect vehicle in hit-and-run crash that killed teen

6 years 5 months 5 hours ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 November 05, 2018 11:35 AM November 05, 2018 in Crime
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened late last week.

The collision was reported around 9:15 p.m. Thursday on Florida Boulevard near Lobdell Boulevard. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 17-year-old Devon Jones was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police say the vehicle, described as a newer model white work van, fled the scene. Investigators believe the van may have damage to the front area. They're asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 344-7867.

