Police seeking suspect vehicle after deadly hit-and-run in Ascension Parish

PRAIRIEVILLE - Authorities say a Walker man was killed in a hit-and-run incident Thursday night.

Shortly before 10 p.m. state police began investigating a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian on US 61 north of LA 427 in Ascension Parish. The pedestrian was identified as 55-year-old Melvin Rivere.

The initial investigation showed that the crash occurred as Rivere was walking along the southbound lanes of US 61. An unknown vehicle was traveling southbound on US 61 and struck Rivere near the edge of the roadway.

Authorities say Rivere was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday afternoon, authorities said they were looking for a suspect vehicle in the crash. According to a release, the vehicle is a 2006-2009 Dodge Ram pickup truck. The truck is missing the passenger's side headlight.

Anyone with any information regarding this crash can call Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.