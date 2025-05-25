Police seeking suspect for domestic violence, cruelty to juveniles charges

THIBODAUX- Thibodaux Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted for several charges.

Kemoyne Matthews has warrants for domestic abuse aggravated assault with child endangerment, cruelty to juveniles aggravated assault, second degree battery and false imprisonment.

On Wednesday, May 25 around 5:30 p.m., Matthews held a victim and the victim’s child against their will at their home in the 100 block of Alice Drive for several hours.

Matthews previously had a relationship with the victim. He physically assaulted the victim, put a bag over both the victims’ head and dragged them to another room in the home.

The child victim did not sustain injuries, but the adult victim sustained a broken nose.

Matthews is 5’8 feet in height and 140 pounds in weight. He also has multiple tattoos, one on the side of his neck and the name “Claudette” on the other side.

He has a tattoo of praying hands on his left upper arm along with several others.

Anyone with information about Matthews is urged to call Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433.