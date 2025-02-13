Police seeking man suspected of dumping dead alligator at Central car wash

CENTRAL - Police and agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are looking for a man they say left a dead alligator in the drain of a local car wash.

An LDWF spokesperson says a gator roughly 2 feet in length was found at the Suds and Duds Car Wash on Hooper Road sometime over the weekend. The Central Police Department posted photos of the suspect apparently washing his truck before he left the business.

Anyone with information on this individual is asked to contact the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at 225-765-2999.