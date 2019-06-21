90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police seeking group accused of stealing woman's purse at Hammond restaurant

Friday, June 21 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - Authorities are still searching for the identity of four males accused of snatching a woman's purse at an area restaurant.

The incident happened on April 23 around 10 p.m. at Brady's Restaurant on Southwest Railroad Avenue. Video surveillance shows four males walk into the bar area and sit down. One of the suspects began asking the victim questions about the menu. Once her back was turned, another grabbed her purse.

The suspects then exited the restaurant.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact the Hammond Police Department at (985) 277-5756.

