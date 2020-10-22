Police seeking Baton Rouge man possibly tied to 2018 New Orleans killing

NEW ORLEANS - Police have identified a person of interest in a New Orleans killing that happened nearly two years ago.

The New Orleans Police Department says it's now looking for Hassan Carline, 25, in the ongoing murder investigation. Police said his last know address was in Baton Rouge.

The homicide happened Nov. 20, 2018 at the intersection of St. James and Religious Streets. According to WWL-TV, the shooting left a 23-year-old dead.

Anyone with information on Carline's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 504-658-5300.