Police seek to identify man suspected of attempted robbery, sexual assault at Gonzales supermarket

2 hours 34 minutes ago Friday, June 28 2024 Jun 28, 2024 June 28, 2024 9:51 AM June 28, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

GONZALES — Police are searching for a man suspected of attempting to rob and sexually assault an employee of a Gonzales supermarket outside the store early Friday morning, Gonzales Police said.

Around 4 a.m., a female employee at Lamendola's Supermarket was assaulted by an unidentified Black man wearing a grey hoodie and blue Dickies-style work pants while she was feeding some cats outside the store. According to police, he demanded money from the woman and she then threw him her wallet.

The man then struck her and dragged her across the pavement, police said. The attacker fled after a male employee arrived during the assault, police added.

The incident is under investigation and the Gonzales Police Department is asking anyone with information about the crime to call Lieutenant Bourgeois at (225) 647-9537.

