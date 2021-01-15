Police: Second suspect arrested in Baton Rouge teen's murder

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested two men in the murder of a teenage boy last month.

Authorities booked 18-year-old Kendrick Dwayne Bryant and 19-year-old Thaddeus Harrison Thursday in the shooting death of Mikeith Johnson.

The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. March 27th on Addison Street near Winbourne Avenue. At the scene, police found 17-year-old Mikeith Johnson suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. Johnson died at the scene.

On Thursday, police released a photo of the suspected shooter, who was spotted in surveillance video at a local business.

The footage shows the suspects talking to someone then firing gunshots at Johnson, and immediately fleeing the scene.

Bryant is charged with second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon while Harrison is charged with one count of second-degree murder.