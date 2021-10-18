60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police: Second suspect arrested in April murder

Monday, October 18 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Another person was arrested Monday in a murder that happened at the end of April.

Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 19-year-old D'Angelo Givens, who they suspect was one of two people involved with the murder of Carlton Phillips.

On April 24, Carlton Phillips, 21, was found shot to death inside his vehicle on North Donmoor Avenue. Police said at the time they believed the shooting was drug-related.

Givens was booked on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Mekhi Palmer-Davis, 19, was already being held in the parish jail when they pinned him as a suspected gunman in the April 24 shooting.

