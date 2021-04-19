72°
Police searching for woman who went missing Sunday

3 hours 41 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, April 19 2021
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a woman who disappeared Sunday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Debra Militello, 58, was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday at an address on Dallas Drive. 

Police believe Militello also has a mental illness.

"It is believed that Militello suffers from mental illness, and the possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out."

She was last seen wearing brown scrub pants, a white shirt with blue and red stripes, grey shoes and carrying a brown purse.

