72°
Latest Weather Blog
Police searching for woman who went missing Sunday
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a woman who disappeared Sunday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said Debra Militello, 58, was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday at an address on Dallas Drive.
Police believe Militello also has a mental illness.
"It is believed that Militello suffers from mental illness, and the possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out."
Trending News
She was last seen wearing brown scrub pants, a white shirt with blue and red stripes, grey shoes and carrying a brown purse.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76
-
Southern Wins Third Straight Bayou Classic
-
White squad edges Purple in LSU Spring game
-
'We have a plan': Coach O quiet on how Title IX scandal...
-
Southeastern regains sole possession of first place in Southland standings with win...