Police searching for woman who used victim's photo ID to purchase vehicle, open bank account

2 hours 49 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, September 02 2019 Sep 2, 2019 September 02, 2019 3:06 PM September 02, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Dominique Freeman, wanted

ST. GABRIEL - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a woman accused of identity theft that cost the victim thousands of dollars in damages.

The St. Gabriel Police Department says Dominique S. Freeman is wanted for one count of identity theft.

Authorities tell WBRZ Freeman was somehow able to obtain a picture identification card of the victim and used it to purchase a vehicle in the victim's name along with insurance. Later, Freeman allegedly opened a bank account using the victim's name then issued checks using their identity.

Police say Freeman is a store manager at a fast food restaurant where she was allowed to hire employees. She used the victim's information to obtain employment and began collecting checks from her employer in the victim's name.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact officials at (225) 642-5222.

