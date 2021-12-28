79°
Police searching for vehicle tied to 7-year-old's killing in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Police are searching for a truck that was apparently used in the killing of a 7-year-old girl the day after Christmas.
The 7-year-old child, identified as Dillan Burton, was shot and killed while riding in a car with her mother and sibling Sunday night near General DeGaulle and Hendee Street in the Algiers area around 8:45 p.m..
According to police, the vehicle used in the shooting is a newer model white and silver Chevy pickup truck with a bed cover on the back.
Anyone with information related to the case should contact police at 504-658-5300.
