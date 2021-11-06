52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police searching for Vacherie teenager accused of first-degree murder

Saturday, November 06 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

VACHERIE - Authorities are searching for a teenager who deputies believe murdered one person and shot at another during a drug deal. 

St. James sheriff's deputies were called to a shooting Thursday shortly after 11 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 18 and Collins Street.

Deputies said 16-year-old David Harris, a passenger, was shot to death in the car. The driver, 28-year-old Jordan Michael Keller, was uninjured.

The sheriff's office issued an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Maurice Honor Jr., a Vacherie resident.

He is wanted for one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery.

Detectives said the shooting was "a drug transaction that turned deadly."

Deputies included that Honor Jr. is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information should contact St. James Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 562-2200.

