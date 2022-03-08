63°
Police searching for thief who stole credit card, spent $15K at mall

2 hours 1 minute 12 seconds ago Tuesday, March 08 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Officers are looking for a thief who stole a woman's credit card and racked-up $15,000 worth of charges Tuesday. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the thief snagged the credit card from a woman's purse before her spending spree at the Mall of Louisiana. 

If you have any information about the investigation, call (225) 344-7867. 

