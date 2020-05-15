Police searching for teen last seen in Baker

BAKER - Authorities are actively searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to the Baker Police Department, Amber Sibley went missing on Monday, May 11 around 12:30 a.m. She was last seen near Twin Oaks Drive in Baker.

Sibley is a white female who is 5 ft. 2 in. tall and weighs around 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Baker Police is asking for the public's assistance in locating Sibley. If anyone has seen or if you have any information on Sibley or her whereabouts, please contact Baker Police Department Detectives Captain K. Miller at 225-317-2532 of Sgt. B. Holiday at 225-337-1314.