Police searching for teen believed to be victim of human trafficking

BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for help in finding 15-year-old Jaylynn Shampine, who's believed to be a victim of Human Trafficking.

The teen was last seen on August 11 at the OYO Hotel on Mead Road with an unknown black man. Shampine was seen riding with him in a black or maroon Honda Accord.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or the unidentified suspect is asked to contact the BRPD Missing Person Division at (225)389-2000.