Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police searching for suspect tied to sex crime reported at LSU

Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are looking for a person suspected of committing sexual battery on LSU's campus.

Thursday, the campus police department shared photos of an individual believed to be responsible for the incident. According to police, the man was last seen with a tennis or badminton racket in his bookbag near Cedar Hall.

No other details surrounding the crime were immediately made available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LSUPD at 225-578-3231.

