Police searching for storage shed burglar

BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of burglarizing several residential storage sheds around the city.

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department say the burglaries started in late June at various locations. Authorities haven't released what exactly was taken from the homes.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is urged to contact the officials at (225) 389-3824.