77°
Latest Weather Blog
Police searching for storage shed burglar
BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of burglarizing several residential storage sheds around the city.
Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department say the burglaries started in late June at various locations. Authorities haven't released what exactly was taken from the homes.
Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is urged to contact the officials at (225) 389-3824.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSP: Deputy fires gun, kills suspect during search warrant execution
-
Daycare yet to appeal revoked license after child left in van
-
LSU students rescue professor who went into cardiac arrest while swimming
-
State police investigating officer-involved shooting at Port Allen motel
-
LSU unveils rules for buying alcohol in Tiger Stadium this fall