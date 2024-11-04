76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police searching for person who burglarized Wooddale Boulevard business

4 hours 2 minutes 27 seconds ago Sunday, November 03 2024 Nov 3, 2024 November 03, 2024 9:32 PM November 03, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking to identify a person who burglarized a business of Wooddale Boulevard. 

CrimeStoppers shared a photo of the burglar Sunday night. A post said the person is responsible for burglarizing a business in the 2700 block of Wooddale Boulevard on Oct. 13, 2024. 

Trending News

Anyone with information can call (225) 344-7867. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days