Police searching for person who burglarized Wooddale Boulevard business
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking to identify a person who burglarized a business of Wooddale Boulevard.
CrimeStoppers shared a photo of the burglar Sunday night. A post said the person is responsible for burglarizing a business in the 2700 block of Wooddale Boulevard on Oct. 13, 2024.
Anyone with information can call (225) 344-7867.
