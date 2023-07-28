83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police searching for new information in unsolved murder from 2020

Friday, July 28 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Officers are making another call for information after a homicide from 2020 has been left unsolved. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Queasha Hardy, 24, was shot and killed in July 2020. Her murder has gone unsolved for two years. 

The BRPD and Capital Region Crime Stoppers are making a renewed call for anyone with information regarding Hardy's death to come forward and call CRCS at (225) 344-7867. 

