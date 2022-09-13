76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police searching for missing man with dementia last seen on Frey Street

55 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, September 13 2022 Sep 13, 2022 September 13, 2022 6:44 PM September 13, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Officers are searching the city for a missing man with dementia who was last seen Tuesday afternoon. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 77-year-old Eddie Henderson seen wearing a black Vietnam hat. black Vietnam shirt and blue jeans in the 4700 block of Frey Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday. 

Officers said Henderson suffers from dementia. 

Trending News

Anyone with information on Henderson's whereabouts should call (225) 389-2000. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days