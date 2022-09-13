Police searching for missing man with dementia last seen on Frey Street

BATON ROUGE - Officers are searching the city for a missing man with dementia who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 77-year-old Eddie Henderson seen wearing a black Vietnam hat. black Vietnam shirt and blue jeans in the 4700 block of Frey Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers said Henderson suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information on Henderson's whereabouts should call (225) 389-2000.