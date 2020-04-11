Police searching for missing Hammond man

HAMMOND - Authorities are searching for an elderly man that went missing early Saturday morning.

The Hammond Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing person, Peter Jackson, 78, of Hammond.

According to police, Jackson was last seen on Saturday, April 11 at around 9:30 a.m. at his residence on Clinton Court. He was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt with a white shirt underneath, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. He is approximately 5’7” and 165 pounds.

Jackson suffers from dementia and diabetes.

If anyone has any information on Jackson’s whereabouts, please contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5701.