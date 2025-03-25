75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Tuesday, March 25 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

WALKER — Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. 

The Walker Police Department is searching for Navaeh Perkins, 16, and said she was last seen walking along the Peak Lane area on Tuesday around 3:15 p.m.

The missing teen was last seen wearing a khaki skirt and a blue top. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Walker Police Department at 225-664-3125.

