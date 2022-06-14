Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl last seen at Baton Rouge library

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl last seen Monday.

Aria Washington is around 5'2" and 120 pounds and was last seen in a red shirt, black pants and tan combat boots at the Goodwood Library. She was wearing a black face mask and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on the missing teen should contact BRPD at (225) 389- 2000.