Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl last seen at Baton Rouge library
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl last seen Monday.
Aria Washington is around 5'2" and 120 pounds and was last seen in a red shirt, black pants and tan combat boots at the Goodwood Library. She was wearing a black face mask and carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information on the missing teen should contact BRPD at (225) 389- 2000.
