Police searching for man who led officers on car chase in Hammond
HAMMOND — Hammond Police are searching for a man who led officers on a car chase.
Alejandro Emmanuel Perez, 24, was allegedly driving erratically through a neighborhood off Magazine Street when officers tried to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle, believed to be driven by Perez, then drove north toward Loranger.
Police chased the car before the driver got out of the vehicle near a trailer park off East Cooper Road. Police added that Perez ran from officers, eventually eluding capture.
"Perez is familiar to officers due to previous law enforcement contacts, and his actions will not be tolerated. Perez will be found and put in jail,” Chief Edwin Bergeron Jr. said.
