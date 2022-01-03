42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police searching for man who hit officer with chair before running away

1 hour 52 minutes 2 seconds ago Monday, January 03 2022 Jan 3, 2022 January 03, 2022 5:05 PM January 03, 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ORLEANS - Police are looking for a man who hit an officer with a metal chair and then ran away early Monday morning.

New Orleans Police Department said officers believe the subject is 21 years old, standing around 5'11" with a medium build.

Officers said the man grabbed a metal chair, hit an officer with it and then ran from the 800 block of Harrison Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Jan. 3.

The officer suffered minor injuries and upon location, the subject will be arrested for battery of a police officer.

Anyone with information should call (504) 658-6030.

