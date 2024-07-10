85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police searching for man who broke into Baton Rouge retirement community, held woman at gunpoint

Wednesday, July 10 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are searching for a man who allegedly broke into a retirement community and robbed a woman at gunpoint.

On July 3 at 4:25 a.m., officers responded to a call of a home invasion and armed robbery at The Gardens Senior Living Apartments on Hooper Road. Investigators believe the suspect broke into an apartment, pointed a gun at a woman and demanded personal items before fleeing the scene.

The victim did not sustain any serious injuries, police said.

