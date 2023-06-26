75°
Police searching for man wanted on second-degree murder charge

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a man accused of second-degree murder. 

According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for 43-year-old Jermaine Franklin, who is wanted for second-degree murder. 

Police did not provide further details regarding the charge. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CRCS at (225) 344-7867. 

