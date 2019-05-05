75°
Latest Weather Blog
Police searching for man caught on camera robbing gas station
BATON ROUGE- Police are searching for a man that was caught on surveillance video stealing from a gas station on Plank Road.
The theft happened Saturday morning around 3 a.m. at Texaco Gas Station on 6224 Plank Road.
The suspect entered the store and pretended to be a customer attempting to make a purchase. As the clerk opened the register to complete the sale, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money from the clerk.
The suspect stole an unknown amount of money before he fled the scene on foot.
Police describe the man as a black male with a light complexion around 28-30 years old.
There were no reported injuries in the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 389-3845.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension to vote on development restrictions
-
Several homes damaged in massive fire at Bluebonnet complex overnight
-
More than 100 antique cars auctioned off in Livingston Parish
-
VP Mike Pence in Louisiana Friday to support churches hit by arson
-
Voting begins Saturday for mosquito abatement program in Livingston Parish