Police searching for man caught on camera robbing gas station

BATON ROUGE- Police are searching for a man that was caught on surveillance video stealing from a gas station on Plank Road.

The theft happened Saturday morning around 3 a.m. at Texaco Gas Station on 6224 Plank Road.

The suspect entered the store and pretended to be a customer attempting to make a purchase. As the clerk opened the register to complete the sale, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect stole an unknown amount of money before he fled the scene on foot.

Police describe the man as a black male with a light complexion around 28-30 years old.

There were no reported injuries in the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 389-3845.