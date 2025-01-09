40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police searching for man accused of attempted murder in December shooting in Hammond

Thursday, January 09 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

HAMMOND — Police in Hammond are searching for a man accused of trying to kill three people in a December shooting.

Sherman Maurice Jefferson, 42, is wanted by police for three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Jefferson is accused of shooting at three people on Dec. 18 on Smith Square just off Jackson Road. He is also wanted for illegal use of a weapon.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or the whereabouts of Jefferson is asked to call Detective Randall Baudier with the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 985-277-5740.

