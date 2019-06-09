90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police searching for female suspect after man injured in shooting

2 hours 31 minutes 31 seconds ago Sunday, June 09 2019 Jun 9, 2019 June 09, 2019 1:30 PM June 09, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CLINTON- Authorities are looking for a suspect who they say is connected to a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Sunday Morning.

According to authorities, detectives are searching for 35-year-old Lencia George who allegedly shot a man on Kernan Street near Liberty Street in Clinton around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officials have an arrest warrant for George who is facing attempted second-degree murder charges.

The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days