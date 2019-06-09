Police searching for female suspect after man injured in shooting

CLINTON- Authorities are looking for a suspect who they say is connected to a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Sunday Morning.

According to authorities, detectives are searching for 35-year-old Lencia George who allegedly shot a man on Kernan Street near Liberty Street in Clinton around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officials have an arrest warrant for George who is facing attempted second-degree murder charges.

The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.