Police searching for female suspect after man injured in shooting
CLINTON- Authorities are looking for a suspect who they say is connected to a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Sunday Morning.
According to authorities, detectives are searching for 35-year-old Lencia George who allegedly shot a man on Kernan Street near Liberty Street in Clinton around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
Officials have an arrest warrant for George who is facing attempted second-degree murder charges.
The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
