Police searching for driver of ATV who led police on chase, left one injured
SLIDELL - Police are searching for a man who allegedly drove an ATV at high speeds, running other vehicles off the road and leading a police chase that left one officer injured following a crash.
The Slidell Police Department said in a Facebook post shared Wednesday night that an officer saw a man driving the ATV over 80 mph through the city at around 5:30 p.m., running other drivers off the roadways and inciting a chase that caused another officer to get into an accident and be sent to the hospital.
Police say the driver cut across a levee near Oak Harbor and got on I-10, where they ultimately lost sight of him.
While SPD did not release the full extent of the officer's injuries, they are reported to be minor and non-life-threatening.
