73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police searching for driver of ATV who lead police on chase, left one injured

50 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, August 04 2022 Aug 4, 2022 August 04, 2022 5:43 AM August 04, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

SLIDELL - Police are searching for a man who allegedly drove an ATV at high speeds, running other vehicles off the road and leading a police chase that left one officer injured following a crash.

The Slidell Police Department said in a Facebook post shared Wednesday night that an officer saw a man driving the ATV over 80 mph through the city at around 5:30 p.m., running other drivers off the roadways and inciting a chase that caused another officer to get into an accident and be sent to the hospital.

Police say the driver cut across a levee near Oak Harbor and got on I-10, where they ultimately lost sight of him. 

Trending News

While SPD did not release the full extent of the officer's injuries, they are reported to be minor and non-life-threatening.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days