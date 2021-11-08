55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police searching for Denham Springs teenager last seen Sunday

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - Police are searching for a 16-year-old who was last seen Sunday night.

Denham Springs Police Department said Kaironya was last seen around 8:55 p.m. at the OYO Motel in Denham Springs.

Kaironya was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black tank top, and a blue jean jacket. Officers said Kaironya may have left in a light-colored Chevrolet Tahoe.

Please call 225-665-5106 with any information on the whereabouts of Kaironya.

