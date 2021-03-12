Police search turns up drug-filled baby bottles at Breaux Bridge home

BREAUX BRIDGE - Two men, one of whom was already under house arrest for federal drug charges, were arrested Thursday after a search turned up baby bottles filled with prescription drugs.

Authorities at the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office said the search turned up 92 pints of drugs, including baby bottles full of promethazine. Deputies also found the erectile dysfunction drug sildenafil along with money, drug paraphernalia and items used for distributing narcotics.

One of the men arrested, Dwayne James Calais, 43, was already on house arrest for federal drug charges and was wearing an ankle monitoring device at the time of the search. The other man arrested was Hebert Calais, 41.

Both men were arrested on drug distribution and possession charges.