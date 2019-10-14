Police search home of accused killer's sister, still seeking murder weapon

BATON ROUGE - The latest search warrants issued in connection with the arrest of accused Baton Rouge killer Kenneth Gleason reveal that his sister's home was searched as part of the investigation, but investigators have still yet to find the weapon used in the attacks.

According to search warrants obtained by WBRZ Thursday, police searched the home of Gleason's sister after learning he had visited just days after both murders occurred. Police did not take anything from the home, but noted that they had yet to recover the weapon used to kill both Bruce Cofield and Donald Smart.

Another warrant filed Thursday detailed a notebook found in Gleason's home which outlined steps for privately searching the internet using a program called 'Tails'. According to the search warrant, the program allows the user to browse the internet anonymously and leaves no trace on the user's computer.

Police were able to use other evidence to charge Gleason with first-degree murder in the shootings of both Cofield and Smart. Authorities say the men were unarmed when they were attacked.

Police say Gleason also shot at the house of a black family in his neighborhood before the killings. No one was hurt in that shooting.