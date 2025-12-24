Police search for vehicle in hit and run of child

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a car and its driver after a 7-year-old boy was hit and left in the road.

Baton Rouge Police released the details of the hit-and-run Thursday. The incident happened Wednesday night on the 1900 block of N Ardenwood Drive near Greenwell Springs Road in the Melrose area.

Police said the child was hit crossing the street with his bike around 7:30. The driver did not stop. Police are looking for a red sedan.

The child was taken to the hospital and will recover.

