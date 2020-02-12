Police search for unidentified man involved in string of Baton Rouge ATM robberies

BATON ROUGE - Police are warning the public that a number of ATM customers in North Baton Rouge have been targeted by robbers.

Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department say the robberies have been occurring since the first of the year.

Investigators believe the suspect typically waits for customers to withdraw money from the ATM and then robs them at gunpoint.

The suspect is identified as a light-skinned black male about 5'7" to 5'9" in height with a medium build.

So far, no one has been injured during the robberies.

Anyone with information related to the suspect is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department's Robbery Divison at (225) 389-3845 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.