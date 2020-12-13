Latest Weather Blog
Police search for missing sixteen-year-old from Morgan City
MORGAN CITY - A 16-year-old has been reported missing in the Morgan City area.
Officials with the Morgan City Police Department issued a Saturday evening news release, urging members of the public to remain on the lookout for 16-year-old Yackelyn Gomez of Morgan City.
Officials say Gomez is considered a Missing-Endangered Juvenile.
She was last seen at her residence in the morning hours of Saturday, December 12, and was reported missing at approximately 7 p.m. by her family.
As of Saturday night at 10 p.m., investigators are unsure if Gomez has left the Morgan City area.
The teen is described as a Hispanic female who is 4’3” in height and approximately 110 pounds, with dark hair, and dark eyes.
Morgan City Police are requesting that anyone with information regarding her whereabouts contact their Department at (985) 380-4605 or call 9-1-1.
Tipsters also can leave tips on the police department's web page: www.morgancitypolice.org.
