Police search for missing dog after crash that killed owner in Central Thursday

CENTRAL- Police are searching for a small dog that went missing in a fatal crash on Highway 64 between Hubbs and Liberty Road.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday killing a 71-year-old man. Police say the man was ejected from his Toyota Tundra and found dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw a white dog on the man's lap minutes before the crash happened. A friend of the family tells WBRZ the man and his dog, named Merlot, were inseparable and often traveled together.

Anyone who finds the dog is asked to call police at 225-367-1254.