74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police, school officials holding press conference to talk Zachary teacher's child sex arrest

3 hours 9 minutes 20 seconds ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 February 10, 2020 11:05 AM February 10, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE-  A press conference will be held today in Zachary to discuss the recent arrest of Northwestern Middle School teacher Ellarea Silva. 

City of Zachary officials and the Zachary Community School District will gather in the Zachary Council Chambers today, Feb. 10, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. to further discuss the incidences that have followed Silva's arrest.

Silva is accused of having an illegal, sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student throughout the summer. 

Mayor David Amrhein, Police Chief David McDavid and Superintendent Scott Devillier will be present to address the situation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days