Police, school officials holding press conference to talk Zachary teacher's child sex arrest

BATON ROUGE- A press conference will be held today in Zachary to discuss the recent arrest of Northwestern Middle School teacher Ellarea Silva.

City of Zachary officials and the Zachary Community School District will gather in the Zachary Council Chambers today, Feb. 10, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. to further discuss the incidences that have followed Silva's arrest.

Silva is accused of having an illegal, sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student throughout the summer.

Mayor David Amrhein, Police Chief David McDavid and Superintendent Scott Devillier will be present to address the situation.