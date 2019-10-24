Police say Trump issues 20k tickets for 1,400-seat VT venue

MONTPELIER - Burlington, Vermont, police say Donald Trump's presidential campaign has given out 20,000 tickets for his event at a venue that has 1,400 seats.



Security will be tight for Trump's scheduled visit Thursday to the lakeside city, hometown of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.



Seating at the downtown Flynn Theater will be first-come, first served. Trump's speech is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST.



City police say 6,500 people who were given tickets have confirmed their plans to attend and it's likely many will be unable to get inside. Protests are expected.



Police Chief Brandon del Pozo told the Burlington Free Press that if a rock band gave away 20,000 free tickets for a concert at the Flynn police would cancel the event.