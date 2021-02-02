36°
Police say toddler found gun in home, accidentally shot himself
BATON ROUGE - A 3-year-old child was rushed to a hospital with gunshot wounds on Monday (Feb. 1) evening, according to police.
The incident took place near Scenic Hwy and 75th Ave. in East Baton Rouge around 7 p.m.
On Tuesday morning, a representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department provided additional information related to the incident, explaining that the toddler's parent said the child found a weapon in the home and accidentally shot himself with it.
The 3-year-old is expected to survive his injuries and police say the incident remains under investigation.
