36°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police say toddler found gun in home, accidentally shot himself

48 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, February 02 2021 Feb 2, 2021 February 02, 2021 7:08 AM February 02, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - A 3-year-old child was rushed to a hospital with gunshot wounds on Monday (Feb. 1) evening, according to police.

The incident took place near Scenic Hwy and 75th Ave. in East Baton Rouge around 7 p.m.

On Tuesday morning, a representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department provided additional information related to the incident, explaining that the toddler's parent said the child found a weapon in the home and accidentally shot himself with it.

The 3-year-old is expected to survive his injuries and police say the incident remains under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days